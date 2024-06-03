Previous
Quicksand Rose by peekysweets
186 / 365

Quicksand Rose

When I went to the store to get roses, my only choices were red or tan. I was not happy because I wanted something more colorful. I went with TAN, and I'm glad I did. When they bloomed, they were beautiful. They are called qucksand roses.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
June 5th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that colour is really something!
June 5th, 2024  
Barb ace
Couldn't love this more! Simply gorgeous color and capture!
June 5th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Interesting! I don't think I've ever seen a tan rose before.
June 5th, 2024  
