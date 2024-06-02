Sign up
118 / 365
Precious Moments
In honor of my father in law's birthday today, I'm posting a photo I took of him and his grandson in 2003.
This is my WHY in photography..... to capture the sweet fleeting moments, to make them last even longer... and to make sure the wee ones know how much they are loved by their families.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Just for fun
Camera
Canon PowerShot S230
Taken
19th November 2003 8:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a sweet moment.
June 3rd, 2024
