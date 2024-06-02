Previous
Precious Moments by peekysweets
Precious Moments

In honor of my father in law's birthday today, I'm posting a photo I took of him and his grandson in 2003.

This is my WHY in photography..... to capture the sweet fleeting moments, to make them last even longer... and to make sure the wee ones know how much they are loved by their families.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
Photo Details

Babs ace
What a sweet moment.
June 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
