109 / 365
An Arrangement for Vivian
Vivian had a birthday recently. We've been friends for 20 years. She loves pink so I made her a pink and peach bouquet. It was a hit!
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
Krista Mae
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
bkb in the city
Very nice of you
March 30th, 2024
