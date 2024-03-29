Previous
An Arrangement for Vivian by peekysweets
109 / 365

An Arrangement for Vivian

Vivian had a birthday recently. We've been friends for 20 years. She loves pink so I made her a pink and peach bouquet. It was a hit!
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
bkb in the city
Very nice of you
March 30th, 2024  
