Previous
Next
Hummer on Teapot Spout by peekysweets
170 / 365

Hummer on Teapot Spout

Once a hummingbird flew into my kitchen and landed on a teapot. I was so excited! It's an old photo but had to share!
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jessica Eby
Aaaah, that's amazing! Fave!
April 20th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@princessicajessica Thank you, Jessica!
April 20th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
I love the light you captured in this sweet shot. The hummingbird looks perfect perched on the tea pot's spout.
April 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
That is to amazing
April 20th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@seattlite Haha! Thank you! It was quite magical!
April 20th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you, Christine! As you can imagine, I was THRILLED! Haha!
April 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
How exciting.
April 20th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@onewing Thank you, Babs!
April 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise