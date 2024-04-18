Sign up
170 / 365
Hummer on Teapot Spout
Once a hummingbird flew into my kitchen and landed on a teapot. I was so excited! It's an old photo but had to share!
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Jessica Eby
Aaaah, that's amazing! Fave!
April 20th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@princessicajessica
Thank you, Jessica!
April 20th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
I love the light you captured in this sweet shot. The hummingbird looks perfect perched on the tea pot's spout.
April 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
That is to amazing
April 20th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@seattlite
Haha! Thank you! It was quite magical!
April 20th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you, Christine! As you can imagine, I was THRILLED! Haha!
April 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
How exciting.
April 20th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs!
April 20th, 2024
