Spoiled #2

This is Thom and Linda, my father-in-law and mother-in-law. They met at a dance in the month of May. Thom thought, what a mysterious woman wearing a raincoat in may. Their love is unmatchable. I'm thankful to have such great in-laws, who love me. My friend Dorothy, as I shared in an earlier photo, always reminds me how lucky I am to have loving parents and in-laws! I am indeed spoiled!