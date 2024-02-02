Previous
Peach Sedum Plant by peekysweets
111 / 365

Peach Sedum Plant

My friend gave me this, and this is it's third time coming back. My mom loved succulents because they seem to THRIVE even when you don't take care of them. Particularly love this one.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
