111 / 365
Peach Sedum Plant
My friend gave me this, and this is it's third time coming back. My mom loved succulents because they seem to THRIVE even when you don't take care of them. Particularly love this one.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st February 2024 2:42pm
