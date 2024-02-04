Previous
Pottery Sill Life by peekysweets
Pottery Sill Life

Here stand two vases on an embroidered mat. I saw this on the way out the door at my Father-in-laws house! Art all around. Happy there was enough light in the room, since my phone doesn't flash sometimes.
4th February 2024

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023.
