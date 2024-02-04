Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
113 / 365
Pottery Sill Life
Here stand two vases on an embroidered mat. I saw this on the way out the door at my Father-in-laws house! Art all around. Happy there was enough light in the room, since my phone doesn't flash sometimes.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
235
photos
104
followers
285
following
31% complete
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Latest from all albums
111
69
50
112
70
113
71
114
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th February 2024 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close