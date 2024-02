Random Succulent

I live in a condo with 50 units. To my dismay, the landscaper pulled out the 20 year old, community rosemary bush. I was surprised he didn't chop down this too. I love using it's "chicks" for my succulent arrangements. It's about two feet in diameter and it definitely doesn't go with the other landscaping. I wish they left both! As the Rolling Stones say, "YOU CAN'T ALWAYS GET WHAT YOU WANT."