Sweet Surprise !!! by peekysweets
119 / 365

Sweet Surprise !!!

My sweet neighbor stopped by to bring us chocolate covered strawberries.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Krista Mae

Walks @ 7 ace
What a great neighbor you have, those look very yummy.
February 14th, 2024  
