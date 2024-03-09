Previous
Purple for International Women's Day! by peekysweets
135 / 365

Purple for International Women's Day!

Today (March 8th) the store was filled with purple bouquets for Women's Day. I am posting one day early to match the correct day on my Rainbow calendar. Thanks for giving me GRACE!
Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023.
