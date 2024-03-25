Previous
Red Dragonfruit by peekysweets
Red Dragonfruit

A little Redish Pink for Monday
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
Krista Mae
John Falconer ace
Great capture. You remind me that I haven’t had dragon fruit for years.
March 25th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@johnfalconer Thanks for your comments, John! My husband had one the other day. I missed out. We also had some jackfruit, which I tried for the first time and loved.
March 25th, 2024  
