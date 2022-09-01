Sign up
32 / 365
Milkweed Going to Seed
This is a different sort of milkweed than the usual kind I’ve seen with the plump pods full of white juice. We planted it hoping to attract Monarch butterflies but we have only seen one this summer and it preferred the Zinnias.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Paul J
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
31st August 2022 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
