Rudbeckia

Playing with the Canon G16 to get back into the swing of things. IPhone cameras are certainly handy and do a nice job but a device whose sole purpose is photography is much more versatile and fun. I’ve become a little rusty using the G16 and the Nikon. I was doing some practicing yesterday on the deck flowers.



The sun finally came out late in the afternoon after a very gray and rainy day. This rudbeckia was enjoying the very warm sunshine.