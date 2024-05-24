Sign up
Previous
Photo 516
The 18th at Lake Arthur
I was glad to see this round come to an end. A 45 on the front and a 52 on the back. It’s a long course even from the senior tees and the greens are difficult. Glad we rarely play here.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
3
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the green grass with the beautiful blue sky
May 24th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful course
May 24th, 2024
Paul J
ace
@corinnec
It was a beautiful day today. Not too hot.
May 24th, 2024
