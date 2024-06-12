Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 527
Number 1 Handicap
At the local golf course. It’s the 5th hole, a par 4. I seldom take less than a double on this hole designed by the devil himself. Yesterday was no different.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
748
photos
22
followers
30
following
144% complete
View this month »
521
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
Latest from all albums
522
523
524
525
156
526
527
528
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
12th June 2024 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close