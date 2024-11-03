Sign up
Photo 660
Where's That Bird?
There were no birds in the other bird bath so Gracie thought she'd look for them in this one. No birds to be found here either.
3rd November 2024
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
957
photos
21
followers
32
following
