Airplane by pej76
Photo 658

Airplane

Looking from the 8th green to the 9th tee at our local golf course here in Moon Township. It is on the approach to Pittsburgh International Airport. This was the best I could do today with catching a plane coming in for a landing.

Golf today was “The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly”.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Paul J

