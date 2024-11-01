Sign up
Previous
Photo 658
Airplane
Looking from the 8th green to the 9th tee at our local golf course here in Moon Township. It is on the approach to Pittsburgh International Airport. This was the best I could do today with catching a plane coming in for a landing.
Golf today was “The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly”.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
0
0
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
1st November 2024 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
