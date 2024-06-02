Previous
Love in a Mist by pej76
Photo 522

Love in a Mist

Or Nigella. Growing in our neighbor’s garden. Our neighbors didn’t know the name of the flower. She got some random seeds from a friend and planted them. Worked out nicely I think.

I’m getting a little slack with posting. I will try to do better.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise