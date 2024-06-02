Sign up
Previous
Photo 522
Love in a Mist
Or Nigella. Growing in our neighbor’s garden. Our neighbors didn’t know the name of the flower. She got some random seeds from a friend and planted them. Worked out nicely I think.
I’m getting a little slack with posting. I will try to do better.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
2nd June 2024 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
