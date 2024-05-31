Sign up
Previous
64 / 365
Dilated eye
We were at the ophthalmologist yesterday. He said no more surgeries for me. My vision in the left eye can be corrected with glasses. Hooray!
I forgot to reverse my photo. The dilated eye is my left eye.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
30th May 2024 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
What a relief to avoid another surgery!
May 31st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s good news. I was a bit concerned with your pupils at first glance, before I read that one had been dilated 🤔
May 31st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I'm so glad your eyes are well
May 31st, 2024
