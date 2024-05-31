Previous
Dilated eye by pej76
Dilated eye

We were at the ophthalmologist yesterday. He said no more surgeries for me. My vision in the left eye can be corrected with glasses. Hooray!

I forgot to reverse my photo. The dilated eye is my left eye.
Paul J

@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Corinne C ace
What a relief to avoid another surgery!
May 31st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s good news. I was a bit concerned with your pupils at first glance, before I read that one had been dilated 🤔
May 31st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I'm so glad your eyes are well
May 31st, 2024  
