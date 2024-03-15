Previous
Left vs Right by pej76
61 / 365

Left vs Right

Posting this to show the difference in what I see now. My left eye sees a brownish, smokey haze covering everything. The right eye is clear and the colors are popping out at me.

The left eye example here is slightly exagerated to demonstrate the difference.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise