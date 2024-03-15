Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
61 / 365
Left vs Right
Posting this to show the difference in what I see now. My left eye sees a brownish, smokey haze covering everything. The right eye is clear and the colors are popping out at me.
The left eye example here is slightly exagerated to demonstrate the difference.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
666
photos
20
followers
29
following
16% complete
View this month »
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Latest from all albums
458
459
142
460
461
143
462
61
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close