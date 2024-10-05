Sign up
Previous
76 / 365
Last Warm Day
It was a beautiful warm and sunny day Saturday. The last one we are going to see for awhile according to the weather people. Storms are predicted for Sunday and then some cold air sets in. We should see more color in the trees in the coming weeks.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
1
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
909
photos
21
followers
31
following
20% complete
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
198
631
199
75
632
200
76
633
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
5th October 2024 4:59pm
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful day, lovely colours too.
October 6th, 2024
