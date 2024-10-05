Previous
Last Warm Day by pej76
Last Warm Day

It was a beautiful warm and sunny day Saturday. The last one we are going to see for awhile according to the weather people. Storms are predicted for Sunday and then some cold air sets in. We should see more color in the trees in the coming weeks.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Paul J

@pej76
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful day, lovely colours too.
October 6th, 2024  
