Previous
#18 Green by pej76
71 / 365

#18 Green

Another big tree downed by the Friday tornado on Beaver Valley Golf Club in Patterson Heights. This is just coming off the 18th green.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise