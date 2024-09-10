Sign up
71 / 365
#18 Green
Another big tree downed by the Friday tornado on Beaver Valley Golf Club in Patterson Heights. This is just coming off the 18th green.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
10th September 2024 1:29pm
