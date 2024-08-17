Gracie Nap

The afternoon storm has chased us all inside. Gracie was reluctant to come in but she has to be happy now that it’s pouring outside. She is safe and dry in her perch in the den.



I took this with the Canon G-16. I have GOT to get back to taking photos with a real camera and using some of my editing software.



The camera in the iPhone sure is handy when a photo opp just pops up but it just isn’t the same as playing with a regular camera.