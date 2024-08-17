Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
69 / 365
Gracie Nap
The afternoon storm has chased us all inside. Gracie was reluctant to come in but she has to be happy now that it’s pouring outside. She is safe and dry in her perch in the den.
I took this with the Canon G-16. I have GOT to get back to taking photos with a real camera and using some of my editing software.
The camera in the iPhone sure is handy when a photo opp just pops up but it just isn’t the same as playing with a regular camera.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
831
photos
21
followers
31
following
18% complete
View this month »
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Latest from all albums
581
582
583
584
176
585
69
177
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
17th August 2024 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close