Optical Illusion Baseball by pej76
Optical Illusion Baseball

This was next to the soccer ball light illusion at the local supermarket.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Paul J

Lesley ace
Fascinating. It takes a few seconds for your eyes to adjust.
August 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
How clever that is.
August 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
August 7th, 2024  
