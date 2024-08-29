Previous
Not Ready to Come in. by pej76
Not Ready to Come in.

Or….”I’ll come up to the house when I’m darn good and ready.” Gracie does have a bit of cat-itude.
Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Corinne C ace
Her eyes say it all :-)
August 31st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exquisite
August 31st, 2024  
