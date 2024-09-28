Previous
Getting Acquainted by pej76
73 / 365

Getting Acquainted

The new kitten didn’t mind being held for a few minutes before exploring his new home.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise