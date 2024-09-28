Previous
Gracie’s New Cousin by pej76
Photo 622

Gracie’s New Cousin

The new kitten came home today. He’s an 11 week old Ragdoll Himalayan.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
Chrissie
So cute 🥰
September 28th, 2024  
