Baby Snapper by pej76
Photo 632

Baby Snapper

Seen on the 10th green at Indian Run GC. These get fairly large and the adults can take a finger off if you aren’t careful handling one.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Paul J

Photo Details

