Previous
Photo 632
Baby Snapper
Seen on the 10th green at Indian Run GC. These get fairly large and the adults can take a finger off if you aren’t careful handling one.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
