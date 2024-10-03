Previous
A Walk in the Woods by pej76
Photo 631

A Walk in the Woods

I was roaming around in the woods late yesterday afternoon looking for old golf balls I had hit into the trees. I found a few. It was a nice walk in the woods never the less.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise