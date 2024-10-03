Sign up
Photo 631
A Walk in the Woods
I was roaming around in the woods late yesterday afternoon looking for old golf balls I had hit into the trees. I found a few. It was a nice walk in the woods never the less.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
2nd October 2024 4:26pm
