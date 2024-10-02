Sign up
Previous
Photo 630
Where are my treats?
Don’t worry Gracie. You have lots of treats in the cupboard.
Shopping day today. Gracie always has to check out one of the food baskets when we get home.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
