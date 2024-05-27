Previous
Hi Grandma! by pej76
63 / 365

Hi Grandma!

He’s actually saying goodbye here. He was having a good time with grandma up until the very last minute we were there and pulling out of the driveway. He wanted grandma to take his picture before we left.
Christine Sztukowski ace
So cute
May 28th, 2024  
