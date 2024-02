From Kansas to Oz

I was playing around with some of the adjustments in Affinity last night and stumbled on a feature that lets you turn on color for selected portions of the photo. I’m not remembering this morning what the feature is called though.



Anyway, this sort of reminded me of what it must be like stepping into the land of Oz from Kansas. You all have probably seen the movie “Wizard of Oz” where it begins in B&W then turns to color when Dorothy lands in Oz.