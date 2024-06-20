It’s too darn hot outside to go looking for something to photograph so…….
Now for something completely different….as Monty Python would say, a scene in the Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia. This is the Mercer gravesite. Johny Mercer was a songwriter who wrote many popular songs. Some of the song titles can be seen scribed on the bench in the foreground. The gravesite is the opening scene in the movie “The Garden of Good and Evil”. Here’s a link to the opening: https://youtu.be/tH-xzt91Lgc
We were there in October of 2012. Bonaventure is an eerie but beautiful place to visit. It’s almost a “must see” if you are in Savannah.