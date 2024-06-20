Previous
Mercer Gravesite by pej76
Photo 531

Mercer Gravesite

It’s too darn hot outside to go looking for something to photograph so…….

Now for something completely different….as Monty Python would say, a scene in the Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia. This is the Mercer gravesite. Johny Mercer was a songwriter who wrote many popular songs. Some of the song titles can be seen scribed on the bench in the foreground. The gravesite is the opening scene in the movie “The Garden of Good and Evil”. Here’s a link to the opening: https://youtu.be/tH-xzt91Lgc

We were there in October of 2012. Bonaventure is an eerie but beautiful place to visit. It’s almost a “must see” if you are in Savannah.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
145% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise