Little Green Wasp by pej76
Photo 558

Little Green Wasp

It joined us for dinner on the deck. We had sausage and veggies, the wasp dined on the Shamrock blossom nectar. We did not share our wine however.

A pleasant evening here today. We haven’t had many due to the hot summer we are having.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Paul J

@pej76
