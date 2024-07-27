Previous
Dinner Time by pej76
Dinner Time

Our little Humming Bird joined us for dinner this evening. Slightly over exposed but I had to be quick. The little birds don’t give you much time to fuss with the camera.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Paul J

