Busy Bee by pej76
Busy Bee

Another hot day in the 90s today. It isn’t stopping the Carpenter Bee from gathering pollen though.

Storms are reportedly headed our way by morning to give us a break from the heat.
28th July 2024

Paul J

Paul J
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Beverley
Lovely colours
July 28th, 2024  
Casablanca
Bees are industrious things thankfully!
July 28th, 2024  
