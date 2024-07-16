Previous
Red Belly Woodpecker by pej76
Red Belly Woodpecker

I'm having to learn how to use a regular camera ( my Nikon ) all over again. For too long I've been using the iPhone exclusively.

At tea today I decided to take the Nikon with me to the patio to get some photos of the birds at the feeders. I used the camera in manual mode. Took a bit before I realized the shutter speed was too low. I made the adjustments with the speed and ISO to get much better results than this one.

By the way, the Red Belly Woodpecker was very happy I put out a new suet for him.
Paul J

