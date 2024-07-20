Previous
Yellow Swallowtail Butterfly by pej76
Photo 555

Yellow Swallowtail Butterfly

We haven’t seen much of the Yellow Swallowtail this summer but today it spent a long time on the deck flowers having its lunch.

This is SOOC. Not too bad for shooting through the family room window.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Paul J

@pej76
