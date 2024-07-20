Sign up
Previous
Photo 555
Yellow Swallowtail Butterfly
We haven’t seen much of the Yellow Swallowtail this summer but today it spent a long time on the deck flowers having its lunch.
This is SOOC. Not too bad for shooting through the family room window.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Photo Details
