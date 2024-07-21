Sign up
Photo 556
I won’t chase birds…….honest!
Yeah, right! Gracie off to her hiding spot over the hill. She’s already been in two fights today and looks like she is up to more mischief. At least she is keeping other cats out of the yard.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
2
1
Paul J
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute.
July 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love that expression
July 21st, 2024
