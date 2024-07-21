Previous
I won't chase birds…….honest!
I won’t chase birds…….honest!

Yeah, right! Gracie off to her hiding spot over the hill. She’s already been in two fights today and looks like she is up to more mischief. At least she is keeping other cats out of the yard.
Paul J

mittens (Marilyn)
So cute.
July 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
I love that expression
July 21st, 2024  
