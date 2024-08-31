Sign up
Previous
Photo 600
I Did It!
Another Lego project for the grandson today. A Pterodactyl from a 3 in one set. Next week we will tackle the Tyrannosaurus Rex.🦖
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
Paul J
Casablanca
ace
Whoo hoo!
August 31st, 2024
