I Did It! by pej76
Photo 600

I Did It!

Another Lego project for the grandson today. A Pterodactyl from a 3 in one set. Next week we will tackle the Tyrannosaurus Rex.🦖
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Paul J

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Whoo hoo!
August 31st, 2024  
