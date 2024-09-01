Sign up
Photo 601
Zinnia
Didn’t want to let the day go by without a post. This is a closeup of the Zinnia that the Goldfinch was munching on the other day.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Paul J
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
