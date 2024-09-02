Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 602
Lion and Lamb
An AI scene from Meta. I thought there was a Bible verse about the lion laying down with the lamb but I couldn’t find one. Using this for a filler 9/2.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
861
photos
22
followers
32
following
165% complete
View this month »
598
599
600
601
602
603
604
605
Latest from all albums
601
602
184
603
185
604
186
605
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
I could have sworn it said that too….. Isaiah 65 talks about the wolf and the lamb. I shall have to go and look deeper now! Nice image
September 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close