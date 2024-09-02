Previous
Lion and Lamb by pej76
Lion and Lamb

An AI scene from Meta. I thought there was a Bible verse about the lion laying down with the lamb but I couldn’t find one. Using this for a filler 9/2.
Paul J

@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Casablanca ace
I could have sworn it said that too….. Isaiah 65 talks about the wolf and the lamb. I shall have to go and look deeper now! Nice image
September 6th, 2024  
