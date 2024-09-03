Sign up
Photo 602
Grasshopper
It was climbing around on the Azalea. Looks like it was trying to escape the netting but it was not really trapped. The netting is to keep the deer from eating the Azalea. It is one of their favorites.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Paul J
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
2nd September 2024 2:00pm
