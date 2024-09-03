Previous
Grasshopper by pej76
Photo 602

Grasshopper

It was climbing around on the Azalea. Looks like it was trying to escape the netting but it was not really trapped. The netting is to keep the deer from eating the Azalea. It is one of their favorites.
3rd September 2024

Paul J

ace
@pej76
