Photo 606
Fox Run
Looking out over the putting green to the first hole, a par 5. I did not start off well. I took a 7 on this hole. It was downhill from there. I played today like I never had a club in my hand before.
It stormed on us at the 18th. I thought it was a perfect ending to a not so perfect day.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
6th September 2024 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
