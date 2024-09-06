Previous
Fox Run by pej76
Fox Run

Looking out over the putting green to the first hole, a par 5. I did not start off well. I took a 7 on this hole. It was downhill from there. I played today like I never had a club in my hand before.

It stormed on us at the 18th. I thought it was a perfect ending to a not so perfect day.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
