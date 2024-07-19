Previous
Deer Thief by pej76
Deer Thief

So our neighbor across the street has been wondering why his bird feeder empties so quickly. I think we found the answer. We have the same problem.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Christine Sztukowski ace
Deer get hungry too 😀
July 19th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
LOL I have seen them whack mine with their nose because they know it will jiggle the seeds out! Yes, that's your seed thief alright!
July 19th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Excellent capture - caught in the act!
July 19th, 2024  
