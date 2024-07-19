Sign up
Photo 554
Deer Thief
So our neighbor across the street has been wondering why his bird feeder empties so quickly. I think we found the answer. We have the same problem.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
3
2
Paul J
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
784
photos
21
followers
30
following
Christine Sztukowski
Deer get hungry too 😀
July 19th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
LOL I have seen them whack mine with their nose because they know it will jiggle the seeds out! Yes, that's your seed thief alright!
July 19th, 2024
Lesley
Excellent capture - caught in the act!
July 19th, 2024
