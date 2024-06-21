Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 532
Remembering
It is still blazing hot outside today so into the archives we go. This from 10 years ago. Just remembering that it does get cold here for a part of the year.
This is me shoveling the snow off of the driveway when my snowblower broke down and I had to clear the snow by hand.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
752
photos
22
followers
30
following
145% complete
View this month »
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
532
Latest from all albums
156
526
527
528
529
530
531
532
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
15th February 2014 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close