Previous
Remembering by pej76
Photo 532

Remembering

It is still blazing hot outside today so into the archives we go. This from 10 years ago. Just remembering that it does get cold here for a part of the year.

This is me shoveling the snow off of the driveway when my snowblower broke down and I had to clear the snow by hand.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
145% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise