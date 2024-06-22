Sign up
Previous
Photo 533
Mallow and Bee Balm
Quick shot of one Bee Balm growing amid the Mallow.
We got a little yard work done yesterday morning early before the heat got too bad. The flowers are doing well despite the heat. At least we are not in drought conditions.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
Paul J
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
