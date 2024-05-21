Previous
Splitting the Pot by pej76
Splitting the Pot

At Beaver Valley GC this day. The guys enjoy a beer after a hot day on the course. 15 of us showed up to play. I had a terrible front nine with a 54. Back nine was a different story. I shot 39 and won 14 dollars for two close to the pin shots.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
