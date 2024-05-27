Sign up
Photo 518
New Griddle
Mundane photo of our new griddle. We put the old grill aside for now and will learn how to use this thing in the coming weeks. The table is collapsible. The griddle is heavy but can be carried. We can store it all in the basement in the winter.
27th May 2024
27th May 24
1
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
734
photos
22
followers
30
following
141% complete
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
518
62
514
515
516
517
63
153
518
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
27th May 2024 12:49pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice , and looks great on the new stained patio
May 28th, 2024
