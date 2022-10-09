Previous
Turkeys in the Garden by pej76
Turkeys in the Garden

The turkeys were taking advantage of the full bird feeders this morning. The birds scatter sunflower seed when they feed. The turkeys are scavenging what has fallen to the ground.

I used my iPhone for this because I could not find my camera. It was in plain sight in the den however. If it had been a snake I’d be dead.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Paul J

@pej76
Casablanca ace
Glad it wasn’t a snake then!!
October 9th, 2022  
