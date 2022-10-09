Sign up
66 / 365
Turkeys in the Garden
The turkeys were taking advantage of the full bird feeders this morning. The birds scatter sunflower seed when they feed. The turkeys are scavenging what has fallen to the ground.
I used my iPhone for this because I could not find my camera. It was in plain sight in the den however. If it had been a snake I’d be dead.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
111
photos
9
followers
19
following
18% complete
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
61
22
23
62
63
64
65
66
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
9th October 2022 10:14am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Casablanca
ace
Glad it wasn’t a snake then!!
October 9th, 2022
